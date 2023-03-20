HGGC appoints Press as IR global head

Previously, she was an associate director of the private funds group at UBS Investment Bank

HGGC has named Lindsey Press as the firm’s global head of investor relations.

Prior to joining HGGC, Press was director of marketing & investor relations at Silver Lake Partners, where she helped manage the firm’s fundraising, marketing, and investor coverage efforts across all firm strategies. Previously, she was an associate director of the private funds group at UBS Investment Bank. Earlier in her career, Press held positions in sponsor finance and investment banking at American Capital, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lindsey to the team, whose deep relationships and expertise within the institutional investor universe will be incredibly valuable,” said Rich Lawson, co-founder and CEO at HGGC, in a statement. “Lindsey brings a history of success in private equity and at some of the top investment banks in the world, and we look forward to her leveraging that experience with our current and future investors here at HGGC.”

