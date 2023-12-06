HGGC-backed Grand Fitness Partners picks up eight Planet Fitness locations from PCV

PCV Holding Co has been a Planet Fitness franchisee since 2011.

Grand Fitness Partners, which is backed by HGGC, has acquired eight Planet Fitness locations in California from PCV Holding Co. LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the transaction, the owners of PCV have rolled a portion of their proceeds into Grand Fitness and hold a minority stake in the business.

Founded in 2010 by David Bidwell and Scott Linsky, Grand Fitness Partners is a Planet Fitness franchisee. Grand Fitness Partners has 74 locations across South Florida, Central California, and parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“This acquisition continues the strong momentum of strategic advancement for Grand Fitness and aligns with our shared vision of capitalizing on long-term growth opportunities,” said Steven Leistner, a partner and co-chief investment officer at HGGC in a statement. “Dave and the entire Grand Fitness team have been outstanding to work with, and we’re thrilled for the further value creation that our partnership will bring to the company.”

Based in Palo Alto, California, HGGC invests in technology, business services, financial services and consumer enterprises. HGGC manages over $6.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments.