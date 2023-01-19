HGGC invests in dental service organization Dentive

Dentive was founded in 2019 by Tom Clark and Austin McFee.

Based in Palo Alto, California, HGGC invests in the middle market

The private equity firm has over $6.8 billion of cumulative capital commitments

HGGC was launched in 2007.

HGGC has made an investment in Provo, Utah-based Dentive, a dental service organization. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dentive was founded in 2019 by Tom Clark and Austin McFee.

“HGGC is focused on being a good partner — helping where we can while empowering teams to reach their full potential,” said Steve Young, chairman and co-founder of HGGC in a statement. “What we love about Dentive is their approach is exactly the same – all of Dentive’s partners are owners, and they empower the dentists they work with. That’s a perfect fit for HGGC.”

Based in Palo Alto, California, HGGC invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has over $6.8 billion of cumulative capital commitments. HGGC was launched in 2007.