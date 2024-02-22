HGGC invests in Rimkus Consulting Group

Existing minority investor Century Equity Partners and the Rimkus management team will be rolling significant equity into the transaction.

HGGC has made an investment in Rimkus Consulting Group, a Houston-based engineering and technical consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Existing minority investor Century Equity Partners and the Rimkus management team will be rolling significant equity into the transaction.

“Rimkus is a proven leader with a fantastic brand and truly differentiated culture. Their track record and reputation among clients make them an exceptionally attractive partner for us,” said HGGC in a statement. “We look forward to helping Rimkus achieve growth by broadening its service offerings, deepening its already-strong bench of expertise, and investing in technology to enhance operations.”

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to Rimkus, Baird advised Century Equity Partners, and Piper Sandler advised HGGC.

Based in Palo Alto, California, HGGC invests in technology, business services, financial services and consumer enterprises. The firm manages over $6.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments.