Hidden Harbor-backed Burnout Brands makes investment in BD Diesel

Burnout Bands manufactures and distributes performance aftermarket automotive products

BD Diesel is a manufacturer and distributor of turbochargers, transmissions and related performance products

BD Diesel’s owners will retain an ownership stake in the business as part of the deal

Hidden Harbor Capital Partners portfolio company Burnout Brands has made a strategic investment in BD Diesel, an Abbotsford, British Columbia-based manufacturer and distributor of turbochargers, transmissions and related performance products primarily for enthusiasts. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hidden Harbor acquired Brooksville, Florida-headquartered Burnout Brands in May. The company manufactures and distributes performance aftermarket automotive products.

“We are excited to partner with BD Diesel as we take on the next phase of growth together,” said Andrew Joy, partner at Hidden Harbor. “There is tremendous opportunity for BD Diesel to continue executing on its organic growth plan and to build the Burnout Brands platform through complementary M&A.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Hidden Harbor,” said Christian Roth, CEO of BD Diesel. “The existing owners will retain an ownership stake and are committed to delivering quality performance products to our customers and creating rewarding opportunities for our employees.”

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Hidden Harbor is a private equity firm that currently manages more than $700 million of capital. It is investing out of its second fund, which raised $450 million. It looks to invest in lower to mid-market companies with up to $500 million in revenue.