Hidden River backs Little Gym via acquisition of seven existing franchises

Hidden River Strategic Capital is investing in Little Gym via the acquisition of seven existing gyms. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hidden River teamed up with Taurus Capital Partners and formed Raleigh, North Carolina-based Somersault Holdings LLC, which acquired and aggregated seven franchises within The Little Gym franchise system under one management group.

The Little Gym is an enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through age 12 and is part of youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, which also includes Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and XP League.

On the transaction, Hidden River’s co-founder and Partner Kevin Condon, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with existing management and Taurus to grow Somersault through acquisitions and the development of new locations.”

Hidden River Strategic Capital invests $5 million to $25 million into U.S.-based positive cash flow businesses typically generating at least $10 million of revenues.

The Little Gym was established in 1976 by Robin Wes and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas. Currently, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries.