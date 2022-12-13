HIG-backed Recochem closes acquisition of Torque Detail

Recochem is a Montreal-based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of automotive aftermarket and household fluids.

Torque Detail is a Norwalk, Connecticut-headquartered brand of automotive detailing products

Its acquisition supports Recochem’s continued expansion in the US branded car care market

HIG Capital acquired Recochem in 2018 from Swander Pace Capital

Recochem, backed by HIG Capital, has acquired Torque Detail, a Norwalk, Connecticut-headquartered brand of automotive detailing products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Established in 2012, Torque provides ceramic coatings, exterior and interior cleaners and detailing accessories.

Recochem is a Montreal-based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of automotive aftermarket and household fluids for consumers and industrial customers. It generates more than C$1 billion in revenue and operates across North America, Europe, Australia, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

The acquisition supports Recochem’s continued expansion in the US branded car care market, the company said. Torque will continue to operate under its existing brand, as a part of Recochem’s car care division.

Recochem is backed by US private equity firm HIG Capital. HIG acquired the business in 2018 from Swander Pace Capital.