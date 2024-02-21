High Street Capital appoints Natali as principal

In this role, Natali will be responsible for originating, evaluating, and executing investments on behalf of High Street.

High Street Capital has named Steve Natali as a principal.

In this role, Natali will be responsible for originating, evaluating, and executing investments on behalf of High Street.

Prior to joining High Street Capital, Natali worked at The Edgewater Funds, where he led investments in various sectors including business services, industrials, and healthcare. Before Edgewater, he worked in the investment banking division at J.P. Morgan Securities, Inc.

On the appointment, Joe Katcha, a partner of High Street Capital, said in a statement, “Steve is a highly experienced and like-minded investor. He exhibits the integrity, personality and work ethic with which High Street Capital has built its multi-decade industry-leading track record. Steve brings direct-sourcing skills and additional horsepower to our investing team.”

Based in Chicago, High Street Capital invests in lower middle market businesses. The firm targets business services, niche manufacturing and value-added distribution & logistics companies with revenues of $10 million to $100 million.