Highland West-backed Bid to acquire Industrial Cutting Solutions

Bid Group, a portfolio company of Highland West Capital, has agreed to acquire Industrial Cutting Solutions, a Buhl, Alabama-based supplier and service provider of saws and consumable products to the wood processing industry.

No financial terms were released for the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Based in Prince George, British Columbia, Bid Group is an integrated supplier of equipment, engineering and optimization services and related solutions to the wood processing industry.

The acquisition deepens Bid’s geographic and product offering in the wood processing saw and tooling segment and further expands its operational life cycle product and service offerings.

“We are excited to partner with the Houston family and the Industrial Cutting Solutions team. This marks another important step in growing with our valued customers demand for modern, high quality and innovative saw and tooling technology solutions. Together with Smith Sawmill Service and BID’s BLADE cutting tool solutions, we are pleased to continue incorporating saw and tooling technologies into our BID Turnkey, wood process systems and aftermarket support offerings” said Dustin Norris, vice president, Smith Sawmill Service, in a statement.

Highland West Capital acquired a majority stake in Bid in 2017. BDC Capital’s Growth and Transition Capital, Roynat Equity Partners and Export Development Canada also invested in the deal.

Highland West Capital is a Vancouver-based private equity family office that invests primarily in industrial, manufacturing, service and financial businesses in western North America.