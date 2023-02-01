Highlander acquires counter UAS firm Black Sage

Black Sage was founded in 2014

Highlander Partners has acquired Boise, Idaho-based Black Sage Technologies, a provider of counter unmanned aircraft systems and security solutions. The seller was Acorn Growth Companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Ben Slater, a partner and chief operating officer of Highlander, said in a statement, “The acquisition of Black Sage marks Highlander’s third C-UAS/UAS acquisition since the formation of High Point in May 2022, reconfirming our strategy of targeting technology leaders in these high growth, developing sectors. We are confident that Black Sage, with its highly advanced systems, will further our mission of creating world-class, cutting-edge solutions to aid in the defense of our armed forces, allies, and critical infrastructure. We are thrilled to partner with the entire Black Sage team.”

Based in Dallas, Highlander Partners has approximately $3 billion of assets under management. The private equity firm invests in commercial products, commercial services, information technology, financial services, materials, and resources sectors in North America and Europe.