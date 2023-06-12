Highlander-backed DSS scoops up manufacturer Granite Industries

Granite was founded in 1997 by Steve Wyse

Based in Dallas, Highlander Partners has more than $3 billion of assets under management

Direct Scaffold Supply, which is backed by Highlander Partners, has acquired Archbold, Ohio-based Granite Industries, a maker of frame scaffold, carts and dollies and staging equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Granite was founded in 1997 by Steve Wyse.

On the deal, Mike Knigin, DSS chairman and managing director at Highlander Partners said in a statement, “Granite brings to DSS a wealth of industry expertise, additional engineering capability, geographic expansion into the Midwest and a domestic manufacturing capability that further contributes to DSS’s objective of building the premier engineered solutions provider for its served markets.”

Founded in 1999, DSS provides scaffolding, shoring, forming and OEM manufacturing services globally.

Based in Dallas, Highlander Partners has more than $3 billion of assets under management.