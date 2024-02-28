HighPost appoints Steinle as managing director and IR head

He will be based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

HighPost Capital has named Jay Steinle as managing director and head of investor relations.

He will be based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Most recently, Steinle was a partner, investor relations at Atlantic Street Capital.

On the new appointment, David Moross, chairman and CEO of HighPost, said in a statement, “Jay is a savvy investment professional who brings to HighPost a deep, active network of global allocators and the investment consultants that advise them. Further, throughout his 20 year career, Jay has developed a proven track record of raising capital across strategies and market cycles and can manage the full spectrum of investor relations activities.”

Prior to Atlantic Street Capital, Steinle was managing director, business development at Lighthouse Partners. Before that, he was the director of ,arketing at BNY Mellon Asset Management’s EACM Advisors.

HighPost is focused on the global consumer sector.