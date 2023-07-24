HighPost taps Weston as managing director

In his new role, Westonwill be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and leading new investment opportunities in HighPost’s core sectors.

HighPost Capital has named David Weston as managing director of HighPost Fund I. His appointment is effective immediately.

“David is a strong addition to the HighPost team as we continue to strategically expand our platform,” said David Moross, chairman and CEO of HighPost in a statement. “He brings a successful track record of sourcing and executing new investments across the consumer sector and entrepreneurial spirit to the firm, and we look forward to his contributions.”

Prior to joining HighPost, Weston spent 16 years at North Castle Partners where he was most recently a partner. Weston began his career in investment banking as an analyst in the retail and consumer group at Credit Suisse.

