Highview and A&M-backed GS Foods Group acquires Graves Foods

GS Foods Group Inc, which is owned by Highview Capital LLC and A&M Capital Partners, has acquired Jefferson City, Missouri-based Graves Foods, a foodservice distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

GS Foods is a foodservice distributor.

The acquisition of Graves follows GS Foods’ recent acquisition of Kansas City-based C&C produce and the opening of their Wright City, Missouri distribution center.

“Integrating Graves Foods into the GS Foods’ family solidifies our role as a leading operator in the Midwest,” said Sean Leer, CEO, GS Foods, in a statement. “Together, we bring over 100 years of experience to the table for customers. We are excited to incorporate the Graves family into our leadership team knowing they share our commitment to providing the highest-quality products and best service in the industry.”

Founded in 1947, Graves Foods has become a source of foodservice products and services in the Midwest, serving Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, and Illinois.

As part of the acquisition, the Graves family leadership team will join GS Foods and collaborate closely with the team going forward.

Since 2017, Highview has deployed approximately $500 million of equity capital across more than 30 deals in industries such as business services, manufacturing, and distribution.

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $2.9 billion. Alvarez & Marsal Capital has over $4.2 billion in total assets under management across four investment strategies.