Highview Capital hires Greenway as managing director and Yin as associate

Highview Capital has hired Jonathan Greenway as a managing director and Stephen Yin as an associate. Also, the Los Angeles-bsed middle-market private equity firm promoted Dan Picmann to managing director.

Prior to Highview, Greenway was a managing director and global practice leader at AlixPartners. Earlier in his career, he worked at Johnson & Johnson, Albertsons, Avery Dennison and A.T. Kearney. Jonathan holds a degree in Economics from Brown University.

On his hire, Steve Russell, senior portfolio manager of Highview, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to continue our expansion through the addition of Jonathan to the team. He is a strong fit with our culture and brings more than 20 years of operating experience, which deepens our capabilities to drive value through operational transformation at current and future portfolio companies.”

Picmann joined Highview in 2016. Previously, he worked at Post Advisory Group, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America.

Prior to Highview, Yin held roles with Pine Island Capital Partners, Blackstone and Citigroup.

Since 2017, Highview has deployed approximately $500 million of equity capital across more than 30 deals in industries such as business services, manufacturing and distribution.