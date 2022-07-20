Highview exits manufacturer American Plastics

American Plastics was formed by Highview and Victory Park through the initial acquisition of the assets of Katy Industries, Inc in 2017 and the merger in 2018 with Creative Plastic Concepts and Centrex Plastics

Highview Capital LLC has sold American Plastics LLC, a maker of sustainable home storage and commercial cleaning products. No financial terms were disclosed. The buyer was not disclosed.

American Plastics was formed by Highview and Victory Park through the initial acquisition of the assets of Katy Industries, Inc. in 2017 and the subsequent strategic merger in 2018 with Creative Plastic Concepts and Centrex Plastics.

P.J. Gilbert, managing diector at Highview and chairman of American Plastics, said in a statement: “American Plastics’ success is the result of bringing together three scale industry players and driving a transformation in partnership with a top-notch management team. We would like to thank Robert Guerra, Nick Reinhart and the management team for their partnership in growing the Company over the last five years.”

American Plastics is headquartered in St. Louis and operates a national footprint of manufacturing and distribution facilities in Arizona, Ohio, Missouri, and South Carolina.

Highview invests in middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation.

Victory Park was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago.