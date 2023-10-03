HighVista completes acquisition of Abrdn’s US private markets biz

HighVista is an employee-owned alternative asset manager based in Boston.

HighVista Strategies has completed the acquisition of the US private markets business of Abrdn, including the US private equity and venture capital assets, and the investment and operational teams.

Kirsten Morin and Peter Mooradian, previously co-heads of Abrdn’s global venture capital investments, will manage HighVista’s venture capital strategy and Peter Lawrence will assume a senior advisor role.

The former Abrdn US private equity team, including John Dickie, Scott Reed, Whit Matthews, Rob Nagle and Ryan Tiffany, will manage HighVista’s US private equity strategy.

“HighVista has a singular focus on specialized alternative investments in less efficient markets,” said André Perold, CIO, co-founder and partner at HighVista Strategies. “The addition of the private equity and venture capital teams is strategic for HighVista and further solidifies our well-differentiated investment capabilities.”

HighVista agreed to acquire Abrdn’s US private market business in July.

HighVista is an employee-owned alternative asset manager based in Boston. It manages around $9 billion of capital.

Abrdn is an investment firm headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.