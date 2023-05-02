Hildred backs specialty pharmacy services provider AleraCare

AleraCare will use the capital to enhance its platform.

Cantor Fitzgerald served as financial advisor to AleraCare on the deal

AleraCare was founded in 2019

Hildred Capital Management invests in middle-market healthcare companies

Hildred Capital Management has made an investment in Phoenix-based AleraCare, a provider of infusion and specialty pharmacy services. No financial terms were disclosed.

AleraCare will use the capital to enhance its platform.

On the deal, Stephen Hallenbeck, managing director at Hildred, said in a statement, “Russ and the entire AleraCare team have done a remarkable job of building what we believe is a fantastic business that possesses significant growth potential. We are looking forward to partnering with them to help further scale the business and provide strategic support, as appropriate.”

Holland & Knight served as legal counsel for Hildred Capital. K&L Gates and Kudman Law served as legal counsel for AleraCare while Cantor Fitzgerald served as financial advisor.

AleraCare was founded in 2019.

Hildred Capital Management invests in middle-market healthcare companies.