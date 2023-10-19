Hildred Capital-backed SportsMed buys Mountainside Wellness

Holland & Knight served as legal adviser to SportsMed on the transaction

SportsMed Physical Therapy, a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, has acquired Mountainside Wellness, a provider of of physical therapy and chiropractic services in the central New Jersey area.

SportsMed is a provider of physical therapy, chiropractic, acupuncture and occupational therapy services

On the deal, Dr. Peter Ponzini, co-CEO, said of the acquisition in a statement, “We are incredibly excited to announce the acquisition of Mountainside Wellness. The team is thrilled to integrate these locations into the SportsMed platform as we continue to scale in the greater Tri-State area. We have a growing pipeline of opportunities and remain committed to expanding our platform and reach via incremental M&A.”

Holland & Knight served as legal adviser to SportsMed on the transaction. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Oxford Finance.

