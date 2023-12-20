Hildred Capital snaps up baby and family care products brand Hello Bello

Hildred will transition Hello Bello into its portfolio under the stewardship of portfolio company Hyland’s Naturals, a pediatric consumer health company.

Hildred Capital Management has acquired Hello Bello, a Los Angeles-based baby and family care products brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hildred will transition Hello Bello into its portfolio under the stewardship of Hyland’s Naturals, a Hildred portfolio company, and a pediatric consumer health company.

On the deal, Andrew Goldman, co-founder, managing partner of Hildred Capital, said in a statement, “The addition of Hello Bello to our portfolio along with Hyland’s Naturals creates one of the most significant independent pediatric platforms in the country. We look forward to making it easier than ever for parents to keep their families healthy through clean and natural product offerings.”

