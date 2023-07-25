Hillcore wraps up control acquisition of Ruskin Construction

Ruskin Construction is a Prince George, British Columbia-based provider of construction services to clients across North America.

Hillcore Group has acquired a control stake in Ruskin Construction, a Prince George, British Columbia-based provider of construction services to clients across North America. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 1989, Ruskin specializes in temporary resource bridges, as well as permanent and highway structures, a variety of foundation options, marine construction, railway refurbishment, aerial pipeline installation and heavy civil construction.

The company employs over 250 professionals and provides construction services to the oil and gas, forestry, transportation and mining industries.

Hillcore Group is an investment and advisory firm based in Toronto. It purchases and operates diverse businesses across Canada, with a focus on backing management buyouts. The firm invests predominantly in the life sciences, real estate, seniors living, financial, industrial, logistics, forestry and energy sectors.