HIP services provider Kittyhawk snags investment from Trive Capital

Trive Capital has made an investment in California and Oregon-based Kittyhawk Inc, a provider of hot isostatic pressing services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kittyhawk was founded in 1981.

On the deal, Tanner Cope, managing director at Trive Capital, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with a market-leader like Kittyhawk. The company’s talented team, technical capabilities, and geographic presence position us to capture the incredible growth opportunities we see coming from the proliferation of space activity, rebound in commercial aerospace, and rapid adoption of additively manufactured metallic parts.”

KAL Capital served as financial advisor to Kittyhawk while Perkins Coie served as legal counsel. Haynes & Boone LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

Based in Dallas, Trive Capital has more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive invests in the middle market.