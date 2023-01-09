HKW acquires IT managed service provider franchisor CMIT

Also, Jason Arabian, founder of HTW, will join CMIT as chief strategy officer.

HKW has acquired Austin, Texas-based CMIT Solutions LLC, an IT managed service provider franchisor, and HTW, CMIT’s largest franchisee. No financial terms were disclosed.

Also, Jason Arabian, founder of HTW, will join CMIT as chief strategy officer.

“The MSP and cybersecurity industry continues to expand as businesses seek solutions to address increasing cyber threats and IT complexity,” Daniel Kim, a partner at HKW, in a statement. “We recognize the tremendous opportunity in front of CMIT and HTW. We’re excited to be part of helping the combined organization build scale to meet the growing demand for technology and security services in the coming years.”

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal advisor to HKW. Cowen, Inc. served as financial advisor to CMIT. Revenue Rocket Consulting Group served as financial advisor to HTW. Senior debt financing provided by LBC Credit Management.

HKW targets companies in the technology, health & wellness, and business services sectors.