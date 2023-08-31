HKW-backed Civix sells critical infrastructure division to Modaxo

The critical infrastructure’s portfolio of integrated airport software will in future operate under the Tadera brand

Civix, a portfolio company of Hammond, Kennedy, Whitney & Company (HKW), has sold its critical infrastructure division to Modaxo, the people transport-focused division of Constellation Software. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

The critical infrastructure’s portfolio of integrated airport software will in future operate under the Tadera brand. Tim Walsh, the critical infrastructure division’s president, will serve as the new Modaxo portfolio company’s general manager.

With headquarters in New Orleans, Louisiana, Civix is a provider of professional services and software products to public sector clients. HKW acquired the business, then known as GCR, in 2017.

The acquisition also includes solutions for the energy sector which are marketed separately under the original GCR brand.

“This is a major leap forward in our ongoing mission to transform the public sector and strengthens our ability to help government agencies deliver on theirs,” said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Civix, in a statement.

Modaxo’s acquisition of Civix’s critical infrastructure division is its first in the aviation and airport segment, the company said in a separate statement. Based in Toronto, Constellation Software is a provider of software and services to public and private sector markets.

HKW is a mid-market private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the technology, health and wellness, and business services sectors. It is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.