HKW-backed Culture Partners acquires leadership development products provider Paradigm Learning

Paradigm Learning was founded in 1994

HKW targets companies in the technology, health & wellness, and business services sectors

Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 67 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America and 74 add-on acquisitions

Culture Partners, which is backed by HKW, has acquired Seminole, Florida-based Paradigm Learning, a provider of instructor-led, game-based leadership development products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Culture Partners is a provider of accountability and cultural transition training services for clients.

“We are thrilled Culture Partners continues to expand their service offering. Ray Green and Cathy Rezak, the founders of Paradigm Learning, have created an engaging training offering that will apply well to new and existing clients,” said Kent Robinson, HKW Partner and chairman of the board for Culture Partners, in a statement. “This add-on exemplifies HKW’s commitment to providing essential resources, support, and strategic insights to our portfolio companies and their growth initiatives. We are proud of our collaborative approach, and I appreciate all the efforts from the team.”

