HKW-backed Panos Brands acquires certain assets of salad dressing brand Tessemae’s

HKW invests in the middle market

The private equity firm targets companies in the technology, health & wellness and business services sectors

Panos Brands, which is backed by HKW, has acquired certain assets of Tessemae’s, a Maryland-based salad dressing brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to add Tessemae’s to our line-up of brands at Panos,” said Mike Foisy, HKW’s president in a statement. “This continues our push to expand Panos brand presence at retailers across the US.”

Headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey Panos Brands is a consumer food products company.

