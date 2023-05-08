Home care platform Team Select inks investment from Court Square

Team Select's existing backer Tenex Capital Management will continue to own a minority stake in the business.

Court Square Capital has made an investment in Phoenix-based Team Select, a home care platform for both pediatric and geriatric patients.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Team Select Home Care operates in 11 states through 39 branches and serves over 7,000 protected patients.

“Team Select has created a unique and highly specialized platform for home-based care and we are very excited to help the company accomplish its expansion goals,” said John Weber, managing partner at Court Square, in a statement. “Since Court Square was founded, we have had a strong record of working with founders, families, and manager-owners to drive value creation, while maintaining the principles of partnership and dedication.”

Court Square invests in the middle market. Based in New York City, Court Square has $7.4 billion of assets under management.