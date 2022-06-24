HomeFirst Home Healthcare secures investment from Fulcrum

The funding backs HomeFirst recent CV Home Health acquisition

Previously, Fulcrum invested $11 million in CV Home Health in January 2022

Fulcrum Equity Partners, an Atlanta-based growth equity firm, has made a follow-on investment in Nashville-based HomeFirst Home Healthcare. Harpeth Ventures also participated in the investment.

This follow-on round backs HomeFirst’s recent acquisition of CV Home Health. This investment comes closely after the initial $11 million investment in January 2022.

According to the company, HomeFirst plans to acquire agencies in neighboring certificate-of-need states. They also plan to extend the spectrum of care and potentially add hospice and other ancillary services.

On the investment, Fulcrum Partner Tom Greer, said in a statement: “Fulcrum’s years of healthcare services investing experience enables us to partner well with companies like HomeFirst. We help them grow by increasing economies of scale and purchasing power and expanding into new or adjacent markets and new services lines while also improving outcomes.”

