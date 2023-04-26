Honeywell to acquire Compressor Controls Corporation for $670m

The seller is Indicor LLC, which is owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Roper Technologies Inc.

Honeywell has agreed to acquire from Des Moines, Iowa-based Compressor Controls Corporation, a provider of turbomachinery control and optimization solutions, for $670 million.

The seller is Indicor LLC, which is owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Roper Technologies Inc.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

CCC primarily serves the LNG, gas processing, refining and petrochemical segments.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Honeywell is a conglomerate that operates in four areas of business: aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions.

New York City-based CD&R invests in the retail, healthcare, technology, and consumer products sectors.