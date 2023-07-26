Hospitality management platform Craftable inks investment from Gauge Capital

As part of the investment, Tom McKelvey, Garrett Fair, and Sam Yang from Gauge Capital have joined Craftable’s board of directors.

Gauge Capital has made an investment in Craftable, a Texas-based hospitality management platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the investment, Tom McKelvey, Garrett Fair, and Sam Yang from Gauge Capital have joined Craftable’s board of directors.

TI Partners served as financial advisor on the transaction.

“Craftable has a distinguished reputation in the hospitality sector, enterprise-grade capabilities, and a highly scalable technology platform,” said Tom McKelvey, co-founder and managing partner at Gauge Capital in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Craftable team to realize our shared vision for the future of hospitality innovation.”

Craftable was founded in 2015.

Based in Southlake, Texas, Gauge Capital invests in the middle market. Gauge invests in five key sectors: business services, food & consumer, government & industrial services, healthcare, and technology.