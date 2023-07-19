Houlihan Lokey taps Jameson as managing director for private funds group

In his new role, Jameson will expand and strengthen the group’s coverage of general and limited partners in North America

Houlihan Lokey Inc has named Jonathan Jameson as a managing director in the firm’s private funds group. He is based in New York.

In his new role, Jameson will expand and strengthen the group’s coverage of general and limited partners in North America.

Previous experience includes serving as a managing director in the private funds group at GCA Advisors and as a managing director at Cogent Partners. Also, Jameson was a principal at Probitas Partners. He began his career in the private placement groups of Rothschild, Inc., and Credit Suisse First Boston, Inc., where he advised clients on debt and equity capital raises.

“Over the course of his career, Jonathan has advised on private fund raises for general partners focused on nearly every type of investment strategy. In addition, his deep expertise in distribution has enabled him to develop strong, long-standing relationships with a wide range of institutional investors,” said Cristina Forcina Westermann, global co-head of Houlihan Lokey’s private funds group in a statement. “This blend of transaction expertise and close market relationships is an excellent fit with our corporate culture, and we are delighted that he has joined Houlihan Lokey.”

Houlihan Lokey is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.