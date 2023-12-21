Houlihan Lokey to acquire placement agent Triago

Triago CEO Matt Swain will join as head of direct placements and secondaries, a new practice within PFG

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey has agreed to acquire Triago, a private equity placement agent and advisor. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Triago team will join Houlihan Lokey’s Private Funds Group led by Global Co-Heads Andy Lund and Cristina Forcina Westermann. Triago CEO Matt Swain will join as head of direct placements and secondaries, a new practice within PFG. Triago’s founder and chairman, Antoine Dréan, will join as chairman emeritus of the Private Funds Group.

“The PFG platform and the range of services we can offer financial sponsors and limited partners across all our businesses is more comprehensive and more competitive than ever. Joining our new partners in PFG and across the firm means we can continue to deliver the outstanding results that our clients demand,” said Swain in a statement. “Houlihan Lokey’s extraordinary depth of private equity relationships, existing PFG capabilities, and highly successful Capital Markets Group all make the firm an excellent home for us and, more importantly, for our global client base,” added Mr. Dréan.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

Triago has offices in Paris, New-York, Dubai, London and San Diego.

Houlihan Lokey has expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.