How FFL grew ProService, as demand for HR services rose

The pandemic drove demand for human resources services, as apprehensive employers sought to manage new challenges, including remote work. One company that benefited from the higher HR demand was ProService, which grew by more than 2.5x during FFL Partners’ six-year hold period, managing partner Cas Schneller told PE Hub.

Earlier in May, the San Francisco-based firm exited its investment in ProService, selling its stake to Silver Lake.

Headquartered in Honolulu, ProService offers a suite of HR services such as payroll, benefits, insurance, compliance, administrative and risk management services cutting across different sectors including construction companies, restaurants, hospitality, professional services, education and more.

“The goal was to continue to drive double digit growth rates in Hawaii,” said Schneller. “To do that, we invested in technology to improve the product. We also invested in the management team and brought higher powered leaders aboard who could operate at a bigger scale.”

But a few years into the investment, covid hit, and many employers didn’t know how to steer their way out of the pandemic. Enter ProService.

“The company had thousands of clients, and each of their clients are small businesses,” explained Schneller. “A lot of the small businesses were hurt very badly during covid, and a lot of them were forced to lay off employees and downsize.”

The government introduced the Pay Protection Paycheck (PPP), a program aimed at helping businesses keep their workforce employed during the pandemic. ProService, Schneller said, was instrumental in helping its clients access those funds and work on other strategies that they needed to survive. “It was the right thing for the business, but it was also the right thing for their community and the state too.”

FFL has a thesis developed around human resource businesses. The sector has a recurring revenue model too, he said. For its advantage, Schneller said the firm was “early to the space when we started our hyper-specialized focus on HR services. It’s produced really good investments for us,” he said.

On developing this strategy, Schneller said HR was going through a transformative period, from being the backwater of the corporate work environment to being a key part of management.

“As time has passed, HR has been recognized more as a strategic area, and the best companies in the world are very good at their HR because it means that you are good at attracting, retaining and developing the right kind of talent. The company can reduce turnover and create opportunities for its people,” he said.

HR has also become more complicated and there are pitfalls around legal and compliance issues, said the FFL managing director, adding that to do it correctly, companies needed more expertise, a situation that opened opportunities for ProService.

Investing in Hawaii

The ProService investment was the first for FFL in Hawaii. “This is a unique location, and our insight was that they [management] had developed all these capabilities by operating in one of the toughest states from a regulatory standpoint,” he said.

Despite having difficult employment regulations and a “very difficult labor market,” Schneller said FFL was attracted to ProService because the company grew successfully in that environment. “If they can do that in Hawaii, we felt like we could do it in other places.”

As a result, ProService opened new locations and made acquisitions outside of Hawaii. The company opened Obsidian HR in Denver in 2019, then invested in ProCare, a Minneapolis-based firm focused on senior care and disability services markets in 2021 and then AdvanStaff HR which is based in Las Vegas in 2022.

Beyond ProService, FFL has backed half a dozen HR service providers, including in April reinvesting in AKLU, an Andover, Massachusetts-based specialty staffing firm.