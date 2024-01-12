How green is your PE valley: 7 notable lawn care deals

HCI Equity's Nate Novak: 'The residential lawn care treatment sector offers steady, recurring revenues and opportunities for acquisitions and consolidation in a highly fragmented market.'

Investing in lawn care firms has become an intriguing post-pandemic trend in the private equity landscape. Though some pundits may deem it a seasonal strategy, with lawn care mostly relegated to the warmer months, it can also be viewed as recession-resistant, making it a special bait for dealmakers.

Prominent among them is HCI Equity Partners, a Washington, DC-based lower mid-market buyout shop. Since last summer, HCI has become one of the most active investors in this sector. When asked why the firm is so bullish about lawn care, Nate Novak, a principal at the firm, told PE Hub: “The residential lawn care treatment sector offers steady, recurring revenues and opportunities for acquisitions and consolidation in a highly fragmented market.”

HCI is not alone. Other PE firms, including Golden Gate Capital, have gotten into the grassy fray lately. Get your fertilizer and mulch ready. Below is a list of seven recent notable deals.

GTCR-backed Senske Services acquires National Turf Service

In July, GTCR portfolio company Senske Services, a provider of residential lawn care, pest control and home services, announced it scooped up National Turf Service, a lawn care company based in Springfield, Virginia.

The Senske add-on was part of a strategy implemented by GTCR when it first invested in the Kennewick, Washington, company back in December 2022.

“Senske Services will serve as the platform for a broader national expansion in the residential lawn care and pest control industries,” said a news release on the transaction at the time. “As part of the transaction, GTCR has committed significant capital to fund acquisitions and organic growth opportunities.”

HCI backs Grasshopper Lawns

A week after the Senske/National Turf deal, HCI announced its foray into the lawn care space with its investment in Grasshopper Lawns, Inc, a provider of lawn care treatment services based in in Larksville, Pennsylvania.

Speaking about the deal, HCI managing partner Doug McCormick cited Grasshopper’s “consistent organic growth throughout multiple economic cycles, and a loyal and growing customer base” as lures.

A longtime industry mainstay, Grasshopper began business in 1964.

HCI invests in Custom Lawn Care

During August’s dog days of summer, HCI once again made inroads into this sector when it inked an undisclosed majority investment in Custom Lawn Care Inc, a lawn care treatment services provider based in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Said McCormick, “Custom brings an excellent customer-focused service model and expands the platform to a second market in Pennsylvania. We look forward to partnering with [Custom’s owners], the Ritenour family, and entire Custom team.”

Bregal Partners-backed Juniper Landscaping buys Flawless Lawncare & Landscaping

The August heat in this space rose when Juniper Landscaping, a portfolio company of Bregal Partners, acquired Florida-based Flawless Lawncare & Landscaping, a provider of landscape maintenance.

Founded in 2005, Flawless’ formidable reputation in the market was a big draw for Juniper.

“Partnering with Flawless gives Juniper an excellent opportunity to build its presence on Florida’s Space Coast,” said Brandon Duke, CEO of Juniper in a statement.

Based in New York City, Bregal Partners targets mid-market companies in the consumer, food, retail, business service and healthcare sectors.

Crux Capital-backed Superscapes snaps up Newman Lawn Care

The New Year kicked off with a mini-spate of deals in the lawn care segment, starting with Crux Capital-backed Superscapes’ buyout of Newman Lawn Care, a Texas-based lawn maintenance and landscaping firm.

Superscapes is a commercial landscaping provider in Texas and Arkansas.

Synergy and a mutual affinity were reasons for the transaction, said Brandon Newman founder of Newman Lawn Care.

“Our shared values and commitment to delivering outstanding service make this a natural partnership,” he said in a statement. “I am eager to contribute to the continued success of our combined business and provide enhanced landscaping solutions to our clients.”

Based in Dallas, Crux invests in small profitable companies.

Golden Gate recapitalizes Virginia Green

Also in January, Golden Gate Capital skipped the verdant fantastic with its recapitalization of lawn care provider Virginia Green.

Virginia Green’s growth, solid reputation and unmined potential for expansion were especially enticing to the San Francisco-based PE firm. Summing up the target company’s appeal, Golden Gate Capital managing director Mike Montgomery lauded “the company’s track record of consistent growth” and its “extraordinary customer satisfaction.”

HCI scoops up Delaware Valley Turf and Brookside Lawn Service

And, last but not least, HCI ushered in 2024 with a double whammy of two acquisitions in the lawn care space: Pennsylvania-based Delaware Valley Turf and Ohio-based Brookside Lawn Service. The acquisitions represented the buyout shop’s third and fourth investments in the sector.

In a statement, HCI’s Novak said both deals “perfectly fit our mandate of acquiring the highest quality, service-focused lawn care treatment providers.”

With spring looming, PE Hub predicts a flurry of lawn care deals. This is one space to keep your eye on.