How tech could drive the next wave of democratisation

The democratisation of private markets has only been possible because of advances in technology. From APIs (application programming interfaces) to blockchain, tokenisation and Web3, technology has helped bring transparency to the asset class and facilitated the onboarding of potentially tens of thousands of investors.

But if the private markets industry is to truly embrace the potential of retailisation over the next five years, further improvements in tech capabilities will be necessary. Here, as part of our Private Markets 2030 series – our exploration of the trends shaping alternatives over the next five years – we investigate how technology can continue to accelerate the democratisation process and what more needs to be done.

“We’re probably 70 percent there,” says Lorenz Jüngling, co-CEO at investment platform Moonfare. “The foundational technologies, cloud infrastructure, APIs and so on are largely in place. But there’s a final 30 percent involving scalability challenges. By 2030, I expect we’ll see mature, purpose-built platforms handling thousands of individual investors across diverse private market strategies.”

According to Steve Brennan, a managing director and co-head of evergreen portfolio management at Hamilton Lane, we are still in the early innings of this era of democratisation. “There have been some really good advances when it comes to tech, but there is also a lot further still to go. In particular, anything that can streamline the subscription and redemption process would be extremely valuable.”

Brennan adds that any technology that can bring efficiency to tax, administration, reporting and legal processes would help accelerate democratisation. “Anything that can be done to bring down the costs associated with managing funds targeted at the high-net-worth market needs to be a key area of focus because there is undoubtedly going to be pricing pressure in this space.”

Eric Muller, portfolio manager, partner and chief executive officer for business development companies at Oak Hill Advisors, agrees that technology is going to be critical to facilitate the access of retail and retirement money at scale. “Some of the bigger platforms that manage a lot of defined contribution money will have to make sure that adding alternatives to their systems doesn’t blow up their ability to report, for example. Making sure this all works is a challenge that some of the biggest platforms in the world are grappling with as they put private markets into their allocations.”

What is ultimately required, according to Muller, is for these structures to have a ticker that can be observed on a screen, allowing investors to buy on a daily basis. “I do think online platforms will ultimately be able to offer these types of products, although the timeline is less clear,” says Muller.

Shane Clifford, a managing director, partner and head of global wealth at Carlyle, says his firm is “interested in any technology that can help private markets firms deliver their investment capabilities in a more user-friendly format, which ideally means having a ticker as opposed to subscription docs. Currently, if a private wealth adviser would like to allocate a fund across 65 clients in their book, they have to fill out lengthy sub docs 65 times and get all 65 clients to sign. Most don’t have that bandwidth.

“Any tech developments that streamline the traditionally cumbersome subscription documentation process would be welcomed by all involved.”

Clifford also believes that technology that could help facilitate communication between managers and the wealth market would be a boon for democratisation. “There are around 300,000 advisers in the US alone that I would ideally like my team to have connectivity with,” he says. “We are lucky to have some of what we believe to be the finest minds in the private markets industry today at Carlyle. The challenge is getting thought leadership from those individuals to this audience. Any technology that solves for this at scale would be tremendously helpful.”

Digital platforms

The emergence of dedicated private markets digital platforms has been critical to opening up these asset classes to a new breed of investor. “These platforms are playing a massive role in making private markets available to independent brokers and registered investment advisers in a way that allows them to efficiently and effectively get access to asset classes that they wouldn’t otherwise have the resources to access,” says Brennan.

“They are building a bridge between the private markets funds and RIAs, and doing so in a tech-forward way that is helping to streamline the market.”

However, Tim Boole – head of product management, private equity, at Schroders Capital – believes that the majority of private wealth investors will choose to continue to keep their money with established banks. “They will want to continue to have that classic private banking service. People tend to be very conservative when it comes to moving providers and so I think the bigger impact that technology will have on the democratisation of private markets is in the back-office set up of the financial institutions looking to access these asset classes.

“These digital platforms certainly capture a lot of headlines, but as we have seen in other areas of financial services, beyond the early adopters, the next stage of growth can take a long time.”

Steve Houston, a managing director and co-head of iCapital Solutions at iCapital – one of the earliest fintech companies providing digital access to private markets and solutions for managing those investments – is clear that the continued adoption of desktop tools to educate financial advisers and to help them place private markets funds within their traditional portfolios will be critically important to the ongoing democratisation process.

“These financial advisers typically manage hundreds of accounts and may therefore be looking to invest in small increments when compared to large institutional investors. Technology is vital to scaling that practice,” Houston says. “We have developed a desktop operating system and related portfolio construction tools that emulate a lot of the technology that these advisers use when investing in stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs, while also taking into account the illiquid nature of alternative asset classes.

“Of course, there is always more that can be done. Ticker-based funds represent a new application. Our technology supports these types of products, in addition to traditional subscription doc-based products. But technology is already one of the most important drivers of private markets democratisation.”

Unsurprisingly, Moonfare’s Jüngling concurs, while emphasising the continued transformative effect that artificial intelligence is going to have in this space, potentially fully opening up private markets to individuals in a disintermediated fashion. “Technology will touch every part of the private equity process, from initial investment screening – the much-mentioned AI seat on the investment committee – to the client experience with AI-driven investment tools.

“It enables fully automated onboarding that assesses investor suitability, handles know-your-customer requirements and completes subscription processes in minutes. The investment process itself can be fully automated and, in our case, it is.”

AI tools

AI-powered systems can pitch updates, educational content and portfolio insights to an investor’s level of understanding and preferences, Jüngling claims. “Tools become even more powerful when firms effectively utilise their proprietary data, not only to personalise but also to foster communities of informed investors who can learn and grow together.”

According to Jüngling, digital platforms, such as Moonfare, sit at the intersection of two major trends. First is the increase in private wealth allocations to private markets and second is the “growing number of sophisticated investors choosing to manage their portfolios directly, without intermediaries”.

“We have grown on the back of these shifts, but there’s much further to go as we reimagine how investors interact with private markets: predictive analytics for capital-call scheduling, rebalancing recommendations, proactive tax optimisation, expanded access to fractional or ‘tokenised’ asset ownership as regulators catch up with that technology,” he adds. “The technology to achieve this will be fully mature by 2030, likely with some surprises along the way.”