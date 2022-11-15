HPC and ADQ invest in mid-market private investment firm Vistria

- Founded in 2013, Vistria has nearly $9.5 billion in assets under management
Hunter Point Capital and ADQ have made a minority investment in The Vistria Group, a Chicago-based middle-market private investment firm. No financial terms were disclosed.
There will be no change in governance or day-to-day activities at Vistria.
“This investment further validates our success to date and enables us to confidently double down on our approach,” explained Marty Nesbitt, co-chairman and co-CEO of The Vistria Group, in a statement. “With growing proof in our investment thesis – that we can deliver attractive returns while achieving positive outcomes for our portfolio companies and the lives and livelihoods they support – we have laid the foundation for a sustainable franchise and are well-positioned for continued growth.”
Founded in 2013, Vistria has nearly $9.5 billion in assets under management. The firm targets healthcare, knowledge and learning, and financial services.
HPC invests in middle-market alternative asset managers across private equity, credit, real estate, and infrastructure in North America, Europe and Asia.
Established in 2018, ADQ is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company.