HPC taps Titolo as insurance solutions head

Hunter Point Capital has named Phillip Titolo as head of insurance solutions. His appointment is effective January 29, 2024.

In this role, Titolo will be responsible for helping HPC and the firm’s general partners build strategic relationships with the insurance community.

Prior to joining HPC, Titolo spent nearly a decade at MassMutual, where in 2017 he founded the company’s direct private investments business.

“Phillip adds valuable insurance-specific expertise to the Hunter Point Capital team and brings an established track record of sourcing and structuring successful partnerships between investment firms and insurance companies,” said Avi Kalichstein, co-founder and CEO of Hunter Point Capital in a statement. “His skill set and perspective broaden the range of capabilities we can offer to sponsors that need tailored, flexible, and innovative capital solutions.”

Based in New York City, HPC invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 2020.