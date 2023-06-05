HPS wraps up sophomore core senior lending fund

HPS has approximately $101 billion of assets under management as of April 2023

HPS Investment Partners has closed its second core senior lending fund with about $10 billion in investable capital and $7.3 billion in equity commitments.

CSL II will focus on investing in loans to businesses primarily in North America, Western Europe, and Australia/New Zealand including sponsored, non-sponsored and public borrowers. To date, the fund has committed approximately 57 percent of its capital across 54 investments.

“We were extremely pleased with the robust reception CSL II received from a wide range of the world’s most sophisticated institutions who see the incredible opportunity presented by today’s private credit markets,” added Scott Kapnick, CEO of HPS in a statement. “We appreciate our clients’ support and look forward to helping them achieve their investment goals while working with leading private and public companies on bespoke financial solutions to enable them to achieve their business objectives.”

HPS has approximately $101 billion of assets under management as of April 2023. Founded in 2007, HPS is based in New York City.