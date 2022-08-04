HSE invests in energy storage developer and operator Flatiron Energy

Hull Street Energy invests in the power sector as it decarbonizes.

Hull Street Energy has made an investment in Boulder-based Flatiron Energy, a developer and operator of utility-scale energy storage to meet the needs of the decarbonizing electric grid. No financial terms were disclosed.

Flatiron partners with landowners, utilities, and local community organizations to build the next generation of energy storage infrastructure needed to achieve a carbon-free electricity grid.

HSE actively targets opportunities to invest in transition critical businesses and infrastructure. Through its investment in Flatiron, HSE expands its presence in the fast-growing energy storage segment.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Hull Street Energy invests in the power sector as it decarbonizes.