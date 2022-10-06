HSL Management rolls out health investments PE strategy

The strategy will launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

HSL Management, a Toronto-based investment management and financial services company, has launched a private equity strategy focused on health investments. No financial terms were disclosed.

The new strategy will commit a significant allocation to best-in-class healthcare and biotech-focused venture capital, private equity and growth investment funds across the globe. The goal of the strategy is to form a diverse portfolio of healthcare firms by focusing on high-conviction investments in five major segments – digital health, medical technology, therapeutics, diagnostics, and healthcare service providers.

Nicholas Green, director of global asset management at HSL Management, said in a statement, “We anticipate Healthcare and Biotech valuations will continue to grow, with revenue growth and expansion becoming essential sources of deal value. The growth-stage businesses across the health sector seeking to strengthen their business models will be a guiding force for investors looking for impressive returns.”

HSL Management also has an office in Seoul, South Korea.