Hubbell to acquire manufacturer Comvest-backed Systems Control for $1.1bn

Hubbell Incorporated has agreed to acquire Systems Control, a portfolio company of Comvest Partners, for $1.1 billion in cash.

Shelton, Connecticut-based Systems Control is a maker of substation control and relay panels, as well as turnkey substation control building solutions.

On the deal, Gerben Bakker, Hubbell’s chairman, president and CEO said in a statement, “This acquisition enhances Hubbell Utility Solutions’ industry-leading franchise across utility components, communications and controls. Systems Control has a strong track record of financial performance and is highly complementary to Hubbell’s portfolio, enabling us to deliver additional value to our core utility customers while enhancing our overall growth and margin profile for shareholders.”

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2023.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Hubbell, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor. Harris Williams LLC and Lincoln International LLC are serving as financial advisors to Systems Control, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP is serving as legal advisor.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Comvest invests in the middle market.