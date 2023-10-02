Hughes & Company invests in Health Data Innovations

HDI is based in Beachwood, Ohio

Hughes & Company has made a strategic investment in Health Data Innovations (HDI), a healthcare data integration software provider.

This investment will support HDI’s delivery of its differentiated data integration offering to a broader market of healthcare providers and payers, according to a release. HDI will also pursue and support additional strategic partnerships.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Bowen acted as the exclusive financial advisor to HDI.