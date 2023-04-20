Hull Street-backed SunGrid buys electrical services firm RA Electric

Jon Staley’s law office acted as legal counsel to SunGrid

RA Electric was founded in 1980

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Hull Street Energy targets the energy industry

SunGrid, which is backed by Hull Street Energy, has acquired Northridge, California-based RA Electric, an electrical services contractor. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Cambridge, Ontario, SunGrid is a provider of energy equipment and solutions. SunGrid’s U.S. headquarters is in Houston.

“SunGrid is excited to continue our growth through the acquisition of RA Electric,” said Jeremy Goertz, co-founder and CEO of SunGrid Solutions, in a statement. “This partnership brings direct electrical strength to SunGrid’s already strong California-based Battery Energy Storage Solution Construction team. As an EPIC (Engineer Procure Integrate Construct) company SunGrid is leading the way with best-in-class services in North America and Globally within the BESS industry. RA Electric brings enhanced construction capability specifically focused on Medium Voltage, Low Voltage, and Infrastructure based projects. Located just outside Los Angeles, RA Electric will have an immediate impact on SunGrid projects currently underway in California.”

Jon Staley’s law office acted as legal counsel to SunGrid.

RA Electric was founded in 1980.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Hull Street Energy targets the energy industry.