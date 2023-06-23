Hull Street Energy buys natural gas-fired plant Sunrise Power Holdings

Investec led the financing for the deal.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy while Milbank acted as legal counsel to Generation Bridge

Hull Street Energy invests in the power sector

Based in Boston, ArcLight Capital invests in energy and related-infrastructure

Hull Street Energy has acquired Sunrise Power Holdings, a California-based natural gas-fired plant. The seller was Generation Bridge, an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Investec led the financing for the deal. MUFG also acted as joint bookrunner and coordinating lead arranger with Deutsche Bank as coordinating lead arranger.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy while Milbank acted as legal counsel to Generation Bridge.

Hull Street Energy invests in the power sector.

Based in Boston, ArcLight Capital invests in energy and related-infrastructure.