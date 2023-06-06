Hull Street Energy buys two Texas power plants

The seller was Mesquite Generation Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Atlas Holdings.

The acquired facilities provide 855 megawatts of critical power generation and reliability services to the Texas grid

Houlihan Lokey was financial advisor to Atlas

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Hull Street Energy invests in middle-market power companies

Hull Street Energy has acquired two Texas-based power plants, Bastrop Energy Center and Paris Energy Center. The seller was Mesquite Generation Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Atlas Holdings.

The acquired facilities provide 855 megawatts of critical power generation and reliability services to the Texas grid.

“We are thrilled to be acquiring these high-quality, winterized power plants with a track record of operational excellence,” said Edward Quinn, CEO of Milepost Power, Hull Street Energy’s thermal power infrastructure business unit in a statement. “We look forward to working with the employees and other regional stakeholders to enhance the resiliency and reliability of power service for regional customers as the intermittent renewable fleet grows.”

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy. King and Spalding and Houlihan Lokey acted as legal counsel and financial advisor to Atlas, respectively.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Hull Street Energy invests in middle-market power companies.