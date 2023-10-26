Hull Street Energy to acquire California gas-fired power plant EF Oxnard

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy while Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to Atlantic Power & Utilities

Milepost Power owns and manages flexible, dependable and clean natural gas and dual-fuel electric generating plants in North America

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Hull Street Energy targets the power sector

Hull Street Energy has agreed to acquire EF Oxnard, a California-based gas-fired power plant as an add-on for portfolio company Milepost Power. The seller is Atlantic Power & Utilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy while Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to Atlantic Power & Utilities.

Milepost Power owns and manages clean natural gas and dual-fuel electric generating plants in North America.

Atlantic Power & Utilities is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in nine states in the U.S. and two provinces in Canada.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Hull Street Energy targets the power sector.