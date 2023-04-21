Hull Street to acquire natural gas-fired plant Sunrise Power

The seller is ArcLight Capital Partners.

Hull Street Energy has agreed to acquire a 100 percent in California-based Sunrise Power Holdings, a natural gas-fired plant. The seller is ArcLight Capital Partners.

Sunrise Power provides 586 megawatts of critical generation and reliability services to California’s Central Valley.

Upon closing this transaction, Hull Street Energy affiliates will own approximately 1,500 MW of gas-fired and dual-fueled generation capacity to support grid operations throughout the United States.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Hull Street targets the energy sector.

Based in Boston, ArcLight targets the information technology, energy, industrials, infrastructure, wellness, and technology-based sectors in North America. The private equity firm was founded in 2001.