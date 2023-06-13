Hurh joins Waud Capital’s human capital team as a principal

Before joining WCP, Hurh served as a partner at Heidrick & Struggles in its healthcare services practice.

Waud Capital Partners has named Alice Hurh as a principal within its human capital team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alice to the Waud Capital team. She brings years of impressive experience in the executive search space and will enhance our ability to partner with experienced executives who we believe create opportunities for long-lasting, sustainable growth in our investments,” said Reeve Waud, Managing Partner of Waud Capital Partners. “I look forward to seeing all that we accomplish together.”

Before joining WCP, Hurh served as a partner at Heidrick & Struggles in its healthcare services practice. Her clients have spanned high-growth, early-stage organizations as well as Fortune 5 enterprises. Her early career included executive search experience at Russell Reynolds Associates and A.T. Kearney.

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital has total capital commitments of more than $4.5 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP invests in healthcare services and software/technology.