Huron Capital-backed Exigent Group acquires Ambient Temperature Corp and Global Facility Solutions

Exigent Group, which is backed by Huron Capital, has acquired Ambient Temperature Corp, a Newburyport, Massachusetts-based union mechanical services provider. Also, in a separate deal, Exigent acquired Global Facility Solutions, a Columbia, Maryland-based provider of energy efficiency, sustainability and engineering services.

No financial terms were disclosed for either transaction.

Reston, Virginia-based Exigent was launched by Huron Capital in 2022 as an ExecFactor initiative focused on providing HVAC, plumbing, engineering, and energy efficiency services as well as other mechanical system repair, maintenance, and replacement services.

“The addition of ATCO and GFS to Exigent’s growing portfolio of services and locations bolsters the company’s sustainability offerings and expands our geographic coverage,” said Huron Partner Scott Hauncher in a statement. “Huron’s deep experience in mission critical facility services combined with the outstanding leadership team led by CEO Peter van Niekerk has driven Exigent to become a market leader in the eastern United States.”

Honigman LLP served as legal advisor to Huron and Exigent while Moss Adams LLP served as financial diligence advisor.

Founded in Detroit in 1999, Huron Capital targets the North American facility and infrastructure and professional services industries. Huron invests in the lower middle market.