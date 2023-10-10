Huron Capital buys electrical contractor RK Electric

The acquisition coincides with Huron Capital launching its facility services ExecFactor platform focused on the electrical services space.

Huron Capital has acquired RK Electric, an electrical contractor based in the San Francisco Bay area. No financial terms were disclosed.

RK’s executive team, which includes President Raul Real, vice president of estimating Dan Yeggy and Vice President of Engineering Rich Skibinski, will continue in their roles.

RK was established in 1985.

“RK Electric’s service-first culture and best-in-class training and safety programs combined with its long-term, embedded customer base make this a compelling cornerstone investment for our latest ExecFactor initiative,” said Brian Rassel, a partner and facility services sector captain with Huron in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Tom, Raul and the rest of the team to begin executing on a vision of becoming the industry leader and acquirer of choice for owners of service-oriented electrical companies across North America.”

Huron Capital targets North American facility and infrastructure services and professional services industries. Huron Capital has managed over $1.8 billion on behalf of a global institutional investor base.